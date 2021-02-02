One of the biggest pain points for any MSP is managing the payments of subscription applications for their customers. Who pays the vendor? How the client repays the MSP? Who manages all the transactions? What happens when changes happen at the client?

Having MSPs manage the payments on behalf of their customers is not easy and transparent for most applications. If the MSP has the customer pay the vendor directly, then they may risk losing business control of the client.

Check out Julian Lee’s interview with Sunir Shah, CEO of AppBind. A startup that has solved this problem in such a simply way. Every MSP will want and need this.