SaaS Alerts, the industry’s first-ever unified monitoring and alerting platform for business SaaS applications, purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) announced the appointment of industry veteran Jim Lippie as CEO.

Following its successful launch in August, SaaS Alerts channel-only cybersecurity platform allows MSPs to protect and monetize their customers’ SaaS applications, such as Office365, G Suite, Salesforce, Box, Dropbox and Slack.

Over the last four years, Lippie has served as general manager and senior vice president of Cloud Computing and MSP Success for Kaseya. “I’m grateful for my time at Kaseya and am proud of my contributions – and the achievements of the team there. It’s truly been an amazing ride,” says Lippie. “Now, I look forward to this next chapter where I can help MSPs in a new and different way through SaaS Alerts. I’m excited to leverage my experience in the software space to further the SaaS Alerts model which allows MSPs to capture an incremental revenue stream by protecting the SaaS applications many of their SMB customers are already using. The need for MSPs to mitigate cyber threats for both themselves and for their customers is at an all-time high and with SaaS Alerts, we bring a solution that addresses this need in a unique and unprecedented way.”

Jim Lippie’s career in the MSP space spans nearly 20 years. In 2006, as CEO of Thrive Networks, he negotiated the first major strategic MSP acquisition by a Fortune 500 company when Thrive was sold to Staples. Later, he served as president at IndependenceIT and in 2014, founded Clarity Channel Advisors, a thriving consulting practice and advisory group developed to help MSPs profit from the cloud and transition to a profitable cloud-first model.

Lippie and SaaS Alerts co-founders Chip Buck and Seth Bostock formerly worked together as executives at IndependenceIT, the original MSP cloud workspace company which was acquired by CloudJumper in 2018. CloudJumper later acquired by NetApp in early 2020.

“The mission of SaaS Alerts is to build the most MSP-friendly software company in the ecosystem,” said Lippie. “MSPs will find SaaS Alerts policies conducive to helping them grow and become more profitable.”

SaaS Alerts offers:

Free internal usage for MSPs

Free 30-day trials to test the product

Month to Month agreements

Playbook to immediately add 20-75% profit margins to existing Office 365 licenses

Free sales and value enablement playbooks for protecting SaaS applications

