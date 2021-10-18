MSP Corp, a platform of entrepreneurial managed services provider (MSP) operators, has closed on a $35 million growth capital transaction led by BDC Capital’s Growth Equity Partners – Fund II with senior lending participation from CIBC. The capital will be used to accelerate MSP Corp’s acquisitions of and partnerships with trusted MSPs across Canada.
What you should know about MSP Corp:
- MSP Corp seeks to acquire managed service providers (MSPs) to allow owners smoothly cash out on their hard work, while preserving their legacy and to grow among MSP Corp’s network.
- The firm has more than $50 million in capitalization.
- Unless instructed by MSP owners, MSP Corp does NOT roll up companies by default; the firm believes in operational autonomy.
- Among other benefits, acquired MSPs gain access to a full stack of solutions for email, cybersecurity, virus and malware, ticketing, support systems, password management, and backup solutions (they benefit from larger buying group rates and support).
- Unlike other buyout firms MSP Corp owners have been working in IT since early 2000s and have built multiple IT businesses.
See www.mspcorp.ca for details.