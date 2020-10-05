monday.com, a leading Work OS and one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies in the world, expands its channel operations to North America with a roster of new partners ready to service the region.

As collaboration software has seen an enormous boost in 2020 due to the shift to remote work, monday.com has tripled the size of its channel team and is now primed to scale channel efforts in North America. To spearhead this expansion, the company hired Alexandra Detweiler, a partner executive with 20+ years of experience in business development at Microsoft and Salesforce.

To further support its partner channel growth, the company is strengthening the program’s infrastructure to continue providing extensive guidance, enablement, and onboarding to joining partners. To this end, monday.com is also announcing the launch of its Partner Academy, a training and certification program designed to help new partners master the platform with dedicated and scalable e-learning pathways for each role on the team, including sales, consulting, and account management.

Like the expansion to North America, the launch of the Partner Academy is in direct response to the rapid growth of monday.com’s partner channel. The Partner Academy offers best-in-class training and is available for free to all qualified partners.

The news comes on the heels of recent monday.com developments, including its Apps Framework in June, which opened unlimited access to build custom applications on top of the platform. This is especially momentous as Partners around the world are building incredible solutions for their clients’ unique needs.

In addition to its channel partner program, monday.com also offers opportunities to partner in referral, strategic alliance, and technology integration capacities.

To learn more or become a partner, visit: https://monday.com/partners/channel