Commvault a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced that Metallic, a Commvault venture, launched their Customer Care Program, aimed to help companies address the new challenges we’re faced with in this difficult time. Their goal was to quickly help organizations with increasingly remote workforces ensure their data is protected. At the heart of the program is a complementary offering of our Metallic Endpoint Backup and Recovery SaaS based solution, delivered jointly with Microsoft.

They are making all Metallic SaaS solutions available across North America, expanding into the Canadian market. This includes the three enterprise-grade offerings: Metallic Core Backup & Recovery, Metallic Office 365 Backup & Recovery, and Metallic Endpoint Backup & Recovery.

Metallic supports companies at any phase of their cloud strategy. Companies moving to cloud have an easy entry point into cloud through their data protection solution. Companies already leveraging cloud and SaaS offerings can use Metallic to safeguard data across their hybrid or cloud-native environment.

