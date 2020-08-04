The economy may be taking a turn for the worse, but the good news is that Menlo Security’s channel business is booming.

Launched in November 2019, Menlo’s BOOST! Channel Program is designed to help value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, managed security services providers (MSSPs) and systems integrators provide their customers with Zero Trust Internet with Menlo Security’s innovative Cloud Transformation / Cloud Network Solution Platform. The program has seen tremendous growth since its inception, with 25 partners added in the Americas in less than a year, quarterly growth in registered deals of more than 117% and 45% revenue growth in the first half of the 2020 alone.

To learn more about Menlo’s channel-first market strategy, please visit www.menlosecurity.com or contact partners@menlosecurity.com