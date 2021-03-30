MemVerge, the pioneers of Big Memory software, unveiled the M3 Channel Partner Program. Partners can strengthen their business with M3 by delivering all new Big Memory solutions consisting of Intel Optane persistent memory and Memory Machine software. Together, they lower the cost while increasing the capacity and availability of server memory.

M3 locks-in 30% margins on software for partners with deal registration that applies to referrals and is backed by Big Memory Tiger Teams. The Tiger Teams composed of Intel and MemVerge experts accelerate time-to-revenue by helping partners introduce and sell the new technology to customers. Long term, the program helps partners build a Big Memory practice to seize more than their fair share of the massive $100 billion greenfield market for new memory hardware and software infrastructure.

According to Joe Barnes, Director of Channels at MemVerge, “We are 100% dependent on partners to realize the revenue potential of Memory Machine software from MemVerge, while partners get the added benefit of 5-10x that revenue from Intel Optane persistent memory that is typically sold alongside the software.”

The M3 Channel Program

The M3 Partner Program is a vehicle for partners to join MemVerge as first movers in Big Memory Computing and stand-out from thousands of partners competing for traditional products and solutions.

Partner benefits include:

Guaranteed profit margins on software and software renewals

Deal registration with right to provide all implementation and professional services

Online, simple, and self-paced training modules

Custom training curriculums

Joint marketing programs and marketing development funds

Dedicated channel support

Rapid POC program and Free POC lab software

To learn more about the M3 Partner Program, visit www.memverge.com/m3-channel-program.