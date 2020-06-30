Previously Channel Development Manager at Datto, Matt Scully has just recently joined Mailprotector. He is especially excited to join the company as it is more and more relevant in this post-covid world. Furthermore, Mailprotector products are very MSP-friendly and can help MSPs make more money. 68% of ransomware is done through email phishing, so the channel needs a safe and secure solution for their clients’ emails. Mailprotector does just that. To find out more, visit www.mailprotector.com or email Matt at matt.scully@mailprotector.com