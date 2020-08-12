Masergy, the software-defined network and cloud platform for the digital enterprise, announced the launch of its new global Masergy Zenith Partner Program. Designed for its community of master agents, sub agents and technology partners, the program delivers increased earnings potential, enhanced marketing support and expanded training.

The Masergy Zenith Program has multiple tracks for partners ranging from master agents to sub agents with increased value based upon total annual sales. The program offers:

Increased earnings with a broader SD-WAN portfolio launching today and up to 3X MRR incentives for qualified SD-WAN and UCaaS sales through December 31, 2020

Enhanced partner marketing support with access to templated and customized campaigns and marketing development funds for partners to drive customer demand

Expanded training across the entire Masergy portfolio

“Masergy has always been a company I admire having been in this industry my entire career. The opportunity to help companies transform and grow through innovative solutions like SD-WAN, is ideal for today’s markets. The new Masergy Zenith Program is the catalyst to ignite our mutual growth with partners and I’m honored to lead the charge,” said Jim Glackin, SVP of Global Channels, Masergy.

For additional information and to learn more about the Masergy Zenith Partner Program at https://www.masergy.com/channel-partners.

You can download the datasheet on the program here