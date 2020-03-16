Martello Technologies Group Inc. announced that its UCScore web-based site qualification tool for unified communications (UC) deployments has become a key differentiator for channel partners and managed service providers that sell UC solutions.

UCScore is a web-based site qualification tool that is designed to test voice call quality. It gives customers a clear, accurate assessment of the impact a planned UC deployment will have on their network. It requires no software installation, and unlike other bandwidth tests, it tests what matters to voice performance, to prevent jitter, latency and packet loss. UCScore works by sending packets (representing voice calls) between a customer site and the UCScore server, delivering an easy to understand summary of results online. The scores represent the R-Factor results of these simulated voice calls, which is a measure of call quality.

Towner Communications Systems (TCS), a Mitel channel partner and longtime user of Martello’s UC performance analytics software, recognized the unique value of UCScore, and implemented its own branded UCScore testing portal, called SIPScore.

This simple tool is quite unique in the industry, adding value to their pre-sales, installation and troubleshooting operations. They can show their customers information that they don’t have access to through any other tool, which demonstrates their expertise and the range of technologies they can apply to help their customers achieve success.

Working together with their partners, they are creating innovative solutions that set them apart from competitors, and ensure they deliver a reliable unified communications user experience to their customers.