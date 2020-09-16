SaaS has created an environment where virtually anyone can sign-up for a SaaS product and start using it instantly within their environment. While these benefits are great for users, they can pose significant challenges for Finance, Operations and Security teams. Augmentt was created to solve these problems and many more!

Augmentt’s Channel enabled platform was designed to help organizations understand SaaS Usage, Optimize spend, Enforce security policies, Streamline operations and make better SaaS decisions.