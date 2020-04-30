- Will I get repaid for the lost wages the subsidy isn’t covering when the crisis ends?
- I’m happy to pitch in and do my part, but did I just get permanently demoted?
- If I ask my boss the questions that are really on my mind, am I putting my job at risk?
Tara Landes When the crisis hits, it’s human nature for leadership to turn inward and start scrambling. How can we pivot? How can we make payroll? What’s going to happen to my business? My family? Will we even survive? The weight of not just being the support for your family but for all the families under your employ can weigh heavily. The stress is real. Be gentle with yourself. As we hit the six-week mark, however, it’s not that things are necessarily easier but they start to feel less uncertain. You have some sort of plan you’re working through. It may still be day-to-day but there is a bit of space to think. To breathe. Your teams are starting to feel that release as well. They’re no longer wondering about whether they’ll have a job (that answer has likely been given) but they are wondering about what job they will have. Clichés like “the new normal” get thrown around all over the media. So, it’s natural that your team will start to have more questions like: