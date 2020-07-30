LogMeIn, Inc. announced that Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide can now sell, manage, and support LastPass Enterprise, its industry-leading password management and single sign-on solution, for their customers. As part of the LogMeIn Partner Network, MSPs can now offer LastPass to their customers as a solution to enable secure access for all online applications. MSPs now have access to new sub-account functionality built directly into LastPass for a single view over multiple, uniquely managed LastPass accounts. As a result, MSPs now have greater visibility and control over every access point of their customer’s business.

The LogMeIn Partner Network was launched in 2017 to enable different types of channel partners and distributors to offer LogMeIn products to their respective partners, customers and prospects. LogMeIn provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. LogMeIn has 17 products available to channel partners,including industry leaders like LastPass, Bold360, GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToRoom and GoToConnect, as well as LogMeIn Central, Pro and Rescue.

“At LogMeIn, we’re lucky to work with best-in-class channel partners to promote our brands and bring our technology, solutions and knowledge to our amazing customers around the world,” said Rick Ribas,vice president of Global Channels. “With 80 percent of data breaches caused by weak or reused passwords, it’s vital for MSPs who remotely manage a customer’s IT infrastructure, to deliver an all-in-one solution for single sign-on and password management to meet the security and access needs of their customers. Now they can do so while seamlessly managing their customer LastPass accounts in a single pane of glass.”

In addition to MSPs, LastPass also supports referral and reseller partners. For more information how on MSPs can build their cybersecurity solution offering, please visit https://www.lastpass.com/channel-partners

Additionally, LogMeIn, Inc. has announced seven new hardware bundles for its GoToRoom huddle, conference and boardroom solution. The new, all-in-one video conferencing offerings from partners Dolby, Logitech and Poly provide flexible choices for home offices to large meeting spaces. In addition, a new partnership with Extron enables custom setups for outfitting corporate board rooms.

For more info: www.goto.com/room