For business and life to get back to some sort of normalcy, each of us have to find a smart way to live with this virus. It does not seem likely that it will be eradicated from our world anytime soon.

As we move from a pandemic to an endemic, where you live, the type of work you do, if you are vaccinated and your overall health will most likely determine your options.

The new elephant in the room is the ongoing mass exodus of employees as people rethink their lives and happiness. Studies are showing a whopping 40% of people are considering changing jobs. Millions have already quit. Seeing “Help Wanted” signs everywhere is another new normal that we did not expect.

Many companies are challenged in retaining and finding new employees. The situation is likely to drive wages way up as companies compete for talent. Some studies show that over 70% of the people will not consider working for a company that does not allow remote working.

No one really knows how this “fallout” will impact the future, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, we are carrying on camly.

We already did our first in-person event back in September and plan to do another in October and another again in November. We were somewhat apprehensive making the first step, but judging from the results of the first one, we are 100% confident that we can meet face-to-face safely to grow business and enjoy social interactions again.

Everyone seems to believe that working remotely is definitely going to be a big part of living in the future. All of us will figure out what we can do best remotely and what we can better do in-person. It’s truly going to be a good thing on so many levels. That said, it is clear that for most people, meeting in-person is just better for the soul and mental health.

Although we still have some restrictions on travel and gatherings, we have started to meet some clients. We are gearing up to do in-person MSP peer-groups sessions. We are already doing several face-to-face staff meetings. Granted, it can be frustrating, but we do adhere to the common sense health regulations and not let our guard down.

We had to redesign our channel conferences not only because of the health regulations, but also for the new demands of a digital-first world. We now offer live-streaming as well as recordings for on-demand viewing for all of our events. We are also baking-in live streaming directly on our news site https://e-channelnews.com/live . Much more to come on this…

One thing we know for sure is that moving forward, our channel community will have more choices in how to consume the content.

Sooner or later, we will need to get back to some sort of in-person business building activities so start by taking some small smart steps to slowly ease back into the game. Some events are getting back to some level of in-person, so pick wisely!

