If you just want to watch, then you can now click to jump on the Live Streaming of the Reseller Choice; 50 Best Managed IT Companies and Women In Tech Awards for Canada on February 4th, 2021 starting at 3:00 PM EST.

Duration is 2.5 hours.

Usually, this award event is exclusively for the award finalists and their colleagues to celebrate. We added the Live Streaming options for others to simply watch. Over 600 vendors were nominated but only about 100 get into the top 3 spots in each category. We welcome all vendors and channel partners to come see what their peers are doing as they lead the industry.