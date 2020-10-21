Linksys, the connected home and business division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity, announces a new global release of Linksys Cloud Manager 2.0, an upgraded, cloud-hosted WiFi Management Platform purpose-built for SMB environments that reduces costs and increases operational efficiencies around remote WiFi management.

Linksys Cloud Manager 2.0 enables IT administrators and other authorized users to remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot single or distributed wireless networks in real time via a single dashboard and sign-on. The platform offers centralized visibility and control of a wireless network without the cost and complexity of traditional hardware controllers, overlay software, or annual hosting costs.

Small businesses need a more affordable and easy-to-use Cloud Managed WiFi solution, and mid-sized companies have license fatigue from costly yearly licenses for management. With Linksys Cloud Manager 2.0, the company is eliminating the cost barrier for using a Cloud Managed WiFi solution.

Offering a guest WiFi network is a must-have for businesses and provides a perfect opportunity to engage customers and build brand loyalty. Savvy businesses have started embracing captive portals upon sign-in but existing templates are limited in design and function, or cost extra.

Linksys is the first cloud network management vendor to offer a captive portal with an advanced splash page editor built into the platform. Businesses can now create a fully customizable, mobile-ready splash page in under five minutes with no HTML experience and easily apply to SSID. The built-in splash page editor allows users to display images of any size and personalize text in multiple fonts and languages, drag and drop ready-made elements to a splash page, set terms and conditions to make a WiFi network fully compliant with current laws, and more.

“The effect of COVID-19 has brought the limitations and costs of managing IT environments into the spotlight. As companies plan for the road ahead, many are thinking about how to meet the needs of a new business reality while cutting IT spend,” said John Minasyan, director of product development, Linksys Business. “We consistently hear complaints about cloud offerings with rigid subscription fees or low-cost services with a limited feature set. In this release, Linksys is helping organizations eliminate wasted cloud spend without sacrificing the enterprise features required for optimal performance.”

For more information on the new update and full release notes, visit: https://www.linksys.com/cloud-manager/