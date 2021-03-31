Inc. magazine revealed that LAN InfoTech is No. 177 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida- based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“We are very fortunate at LAN InfoTech to have had such a successful 2020 and early 2021,” said Michael Goldstein, founding owner of the company. “This ranking truly reflects all the hard work performed by our entire team, as well as our unflinching commitment to the wonderful community we’re proud to serve.”