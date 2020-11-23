Lacework, the security platform for the cloud generation, announced expansion of its global Technology and Solutions partner program—Lacework Accelerate—to bring cloud-first security to teams building on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Lacework’s ecosystem partners enable DevOps teams to infuse security best practices throughout the application lifecycle with the tooling they already rely on. Lacework Solutions Partners are able to quickly deploy security and compliance for customers while focusing on project delivery, quality, and process improvement.

“The Lacework Accelerate program consists of a vibrant partner ecosystem and is developing meaningful relationships and technical integrations that result in real advantages for our customers. Our focus is on creating tangible value through the partnerships we establish as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Radina Mihaleva, VP of Business Development, Lacework.

To keep up with cloud innovation, security must shift from reactive monitoring to proactive security observability and context at scale. The Lacework Polygraph maps the relationships between cloud changes, bringing security context to cloud activity, cloud configuration compliance, vulnerability discovery, host workload, container, and Kubernetes security. As a result, Lacework customers avoid complex setup and maintenance tasks and save between 5 and 30 hours a week while consolidating point products and accelerating feedback loops with precise telemetry and APIs for DevSecOps collaboration.

Lacework Accelerate has already seen tremendous growth in its first year, establishing and scaling over 30 technology integrations and channel partnerships.

For more information, please visit www.lacework.com