Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group, announced the launch of a new channel program for security services, which will expand its geographic footprint in the United States. The program extends the availability of industry-leading cybersecurity services and resources to networking and management consultancies, and IT distribution and reseller networks, helping them to maximize revenue opportunities while delivering valuable cybersecurity services to their customer networks.

Market demand for cybersecurity services that fight against enterprise breaches and data loss is steadily increasing. Within this dynamic, Kudelski Security is experiencing rapid year-on-year market share growth, along with an expanding resume of recognitions from firms such as Gartner, Forrester and Frost and Sullivan. The company has been listed annually in the Gartner Managed Detection and Response Guide as a Notable Vendor since July 2017 and was recently recognized by Forrester as a leader in the emerging managed security services category.

To expand the reach and availability of its innovative brand of enterprise cybersecurity services, Kudelski Security has launched a channel program, enabling IT and management consultancies, distributors and other solution providers to opportunity make these offerings available to their networks of clients and relevant resellers.

Tech Data, a global distributor of technology products with more than 10,000 resellers, is the first global organization signed to Kudelski Security’s worldwide partner program. Tech Data initially adopted Kudelski Security’s full breadth of cyber incident response services, enabling their resellers and end customers to make all the necessary preparations to more rapidly respond in the event of a breach.

Other offerings available through Kudelski Security’s channel program include a range of packaged incident response capabilities, including emergency response services and emergency response plan development as well as compromise assessments, readiness assessment and cloud security and O365 assessments. All of these are delivered with support from Kudelski Security’s Cyber Fusion Center in the US and Switzerland, cover all environments – from IT, cloud to OT/ICS – and can reduce threat detection and response time from the average 56 days to hours or minutes.

