Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven data management as a service (DMaaS), announced new technical training certifications for cloud data management, financial incentives, and partner portal tools as part of the expanded Komprise Konnect Partner Program. Since the launch of the program, over 50 new partners have been on-boarded and hundreds of partner employees have gone through technical training and certification.

The highly popular Komprise Technical Professional training certification that enables partners to successfully size, deploy and use Komprise Intelligent Data Management, now includes modules for cloud data migrations and cloud data management. Several hundred partner engineers are certified to help customers save over 70% of costs by analyzing hybrid and multi-cloud environments before costly backup and storage purchases, model their data management approach and effectively manage growing unstructured data volumes and spend across public clouds and on-premises data centers. Komprise is also rolling out Fast Finish incentives that reward partners with increased sales margins when they help customers get to the cloud faster and smarter.

“With Komprise, our channel partners can quickly demonstrate cost savings and business value to customers and become a more effective advisor to their clients,” said Mike Munoz, Chief Revenue Officer at Komprise. “We are focused on ensuring our partners can have the right insights and influence as they guide cloud capacity planning, cloud data management and overall purchasing strategies for their customers.”

The expanded Komprise Konnect Partner Program now includes:

Instructor-led training courses in Europe and Asia Pacific as well as new online training modules

New integrated labs with cloud data management and cloud data migration modules to ensure knowledge transfer, with knowledge checks along the way

Updated partner portal with deal registration program to protects margins while maintaining account control and built-in TCO calculator allowing partners to easily estimate how much their customers can save with Komprise

Fast Finish Program and MDF funds for top reseller partners

The Komprise Konnect Partner Program is available today. For more information or to sign up, visit http://www.komprise.com/partnerprogram