KnowledgeLake, a leading provider of content automation solutions, announced that the company’s cloud-native platform for intelligent document processing is now available via Microsoft Azure data centers in Canada.

Government agencies, financial services firms, educational institutions, and many other organizations are required to store and manage customer and personal information in the same region where the content is acquired. By leveraging Microsoft Azure data centers in Canada, KnowledgeLake customers can help ensure regulatory compliance while also benefitting from increased speed and performance.

Canada is a high-growth market with a strong business focus on accelerating cloud adoption. Major cloud players such as Microsoft have increased investments in Canada to accommodate this demand.

