New Channel Program Makes Cryptography Solutions Available to Solution Providers, Alliance Partners, Systems Integrators and Technology Partners

Keyfactor, a leader in securing digital identities, announced the launch of the Keyfactor Partner Network, its global channel partner program, and the appointment of BJ Ferguson as head of global channel sales and operations.

The Keyfactor Partner Network includes solutions providers, strategic OEM and distribution alliances, custom systems integrators and strategic technology integrations providers. Qualifying partners benefit from a trusted transaction approach, aggressive sales margins and extensive support with access to education, certification programs and marketing development funds.

“Many organizations are trying to manage PKI in-house through legacy processes, which are no match for today’s complex security risks,” said Ferguson. “The Keyfactor Partner Network makes it easier to manage enterprise PKI challenges – it brings an innovative network of partners together to solve companies’ evolving cryptography requirements.”

New research found only 38% of enterprise respondents have enough IT security staff members dedicated to PKI deployment, and that program responsibility is dispersed across IT operations (21%) and other lines of business (19%). Lack of defined ownership and disparate tool use is driving security risk, with 73% of businesses reporting unplanned downtime and outages due to mismanaged digital certificates, a core component within PKI.

