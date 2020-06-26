Get ready for an inside look at the Kaspersky United Partner Program in Canada.

Kaspersky, the world’s most awarded cybersecurity company, is putting the spotlight on current VAR and MSP partners so they can share opinions and real-life experiences.

According to Dan Driezen, Professional Services Leader at ESW IT, “They are ‘partner-only’ versus ‘partner-first’ or ‘partner-sometimes, when it’s not competing with another part of my business.’ Some other vendors, they have direct as well as channel business models. Kaspersky is strictly channel.”

Join Driezen and other Kaspersky partners from Cyber Secure and Audcomp to learn more about Kaspersky United. All attendees are entered to win one of two $150 Amazon gift cards.

Register for the time of your choice by clicking the links below.

Wednesday, July 8 at 11am ET

Register Now

Tuesday, July 21 at 2pm ET

Register Now

Questions about this webinar or the Kaspersky United Partner Program?

Contract Trevor Serebro, Kaspersky Territory Channel Manager (Canada), at trevor.serebro@kaspersky.com or 416-788-1078.