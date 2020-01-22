Following integration with SolarWinds N-central earlier this year, Kaspersky has now integrated its cybersecurity solutions with the SolarWinds Remote Monitoring and Management platform to help managed service providers support smooth operations. With this new offering, MSPs can deploy and manage Kaspersky’s products for endpoints across all of their customers through a single SolarWinds management console, both on-premises and via a SaaS model, while automating daily routine tasks such as security monitoring and anti-virus (AV) database updates.

Businesses rely on MSPs to achieve a specialized level of cybersecurity needed to protect their data, save money and reduce the strain on internal resources. When MSP customers increase, they must put more effort into the daily management of their clients’ cybersecurity needs to be sure they can keep up with demand. RMM platforms allow MSPs to proactively manage their customer’s IT infrastructure remotely to prevent issues and respond faster so they can meet service-level agreements. A single monitoring and management console also allows administrators automate daily routine tasks, meaning MSPs can make better use of cybersecurity resources and reallocate staff for other important tasks.

The integration between Kaspersky and SolarWinds will allow MSPs to use Kaspersky’s award-winning products and benefit from automating a wide range of cybersecurity tasks such as monitoring protected devices, checking for updates in the anti-virus database and remotely deploying security to new endpoints, all through the RMM platform.

Marco Muto from Solar Winds said that the integration across both SolarWinds MSP RMM platforms with their partner, Kaspersky, is going to give their mutual MSP customers even greater opportunity to further protect their systems and those of their customers. The SolarWinds Technology Alliance Partner program extends their ability to more rapidly deliver the third-party solutions MSPs need to be efficient and successful, and this is a great example of that.