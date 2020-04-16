The new edition of Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud gives businesses more visibility over shadow IT offering a cloud discovery feature that allows IT administrators to safeguard compliance to corporate security policies. It does so by controlling the unauthorized use of potentially unsecure applications and sites commonly used by employees. The control over cloud services helps organizations minimize the risk of corporate data being exposed to a breach while still allowing employees to work remotely.

Almost every employee (99%) would like to sometimes work remotely, according to the “State of Remote Work” report, however, the currently reality has made working from home mandatory for nearly all industries. Due to government guidelines in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, many industry leading businesses such as General Motors, Apple, etc. have been encouraged to allow their employees to work from home.

In such a scenario, it becomes even more important for administrators to ensure both corporate and employee data remains secure and private. The use of SaaS helps businesses and employees be agile and work remotely, especially when they can’t be in the office. Along with authorized corporate services, employees can choose to use other applications based on their own preference or mix corporate and personal habits generating what is known as “shadow IT.”

Whether it is messengers, file sharing services or small tools for work or personal needs on corporate devices, the level of security in such applications can be obscure. Even if they are used with good intentions without approval from IT departments, doing so can still potentially lead to compromising corporate data or even a malware infection that would threaten an organization’s reputation.

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud can now help IT administrators maintain more transparency over corporate IT and ensure that only trusted cloud services are used within their organization. The cloud discovery feature allows them to establish a list of authorized cloud services that meet corporate security policies, and ensure this list is adhered to. The data about the used categories of services and dedicated applications is visible in a dashboard where administrators can fine tune access for different user profiles and set privileges for different groups of users according to their working needs.