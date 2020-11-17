Kaspersky is announcing the completion of major Global Transparency Initiative milestones by opening the company’s fifth Transparency Center in North America, and moving data storage and processing activities from Russia to Switzerland. With the increased transparency, the company calls for collaborative efforts to enhance the security and integrity of modern software products.

In line with commitments made at the start of GTI in October 2017, the company opens its Transparency Center in North America together with the CyberNB Association. CyberNB is a non-profit organization, based in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada, that takes an ecosystem approach to improving cybersecurity outcomes through engagement and collaboration with private sector, government, academia, knowledge- and skills-building, and talent acquisition and workforce development stakeholders.

The facility will start operating in early 2021 and will become the company’s fifth location where Kaspersky partners will be provided with the opportunity to review its source code and to learn more about engineering and data-processing practices, as well as its product portfolio. Earlier in 2020, Transparency Centers in Sao Paulo and Kuala Lumpur became fully operational. Kaspersky has also relaunched its first Transparency Center in Zurich that has been relocated to the Interxion data center. Moving forward, the company will provide unique access to its customers and trusted partners to experience data security controls and to directly access the company’s data management practices for external review and examination.