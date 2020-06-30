With the latest update to its flagship solution for mid-size and enterprise businesses, Kaspersky unveils a new approach that integrates Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business with Cloud Management Console, Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum (EDR Optimum) and Kaspersky Sandbox. This new EDR offering is tailored for organizations with limited security expertise and resources, allowing IT security specialists to gain instant visibility and insights on incidents in addition to immediate investigation and automated response options.

It is important that large enterprises and medium organizations have advanced cybersecurity tools to minimize the risk of complex and advanced attacks, however these companies often lack sufficient insight and intelligence on the threats faced by their organization. The reason for this is that resources are usually limited when dealing with complex threats, as analyzing such activity means they need more employees including high-class security analysts, threat hunters and incident responders.

