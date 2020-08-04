Kaspersky announces that the company has entered into a new distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation. Kaspersky has fostered an ongoing alliance with SYNNEX on distribution strategy and goals in Canada for over 10 years and now extends the alliance to channel members in the U.S. U.S. resellers can access Kaspersky through the SYNNEX Stellr™ cloud marketplace.

The expanded agreement between the two companies enhances the SYNNEX security solutions offerings with Kaspersky’s extensive security solutions portfolio. SYNNEX customers have full access to Kaspersky’s award-winning product line, including Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security, Kaspersky Threat Intelligence services, and the latest Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum, a solution that adds instant visibility and insight on threat incidents and the ability for automated response.

In addition, SYNNEX customers can benefit from the Kaspersky United Partner Program and MSP Program, which give partners opportunities to grow their security expertise while diversifying their portfolios. By fully integrating Kaspersky’s solutions with the SYNNEX cloud marketplace and MSP program, Kaspersky also expands its network to new partners, enabling those partners to expand their current security offerings and access unique partner benefits.

“We are excited to work with SYNNEX to expand Kaspersky’s award-winning line of cybersecurity offerings to an extended network of partners in the United States,” said Matthew Courchesne, Head of Channel for Kaspersky North America. “SYNNEX’ dedication to helping partners enhance their customer strategy is essential to growing Kaspersky’s partner footprint in the U.S., and we look forward sharing our scalable, easy to use partner program with a growing variety of resellers, MSPs, MSSPs and more.”

Reyna Thompson from SYNNEX mentioned that Kaspersky has been a valued partner of them for many years, and they are pleased to offer their products to existing and new customers in the U.S. through their leading cloud marketplace. They are excited to be able to provide their customers with another leading offering backed by dedicated support and resources. This relationship will also enhances their position as one of the industry’s leading security distributors.

For more information on Kaspersky’s channel offerings, please visit:

https://usa.kaspersky.com/partners