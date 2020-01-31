Kaseya announced the launch of the Kaseya Fusion Mobile App — the first of its kind to combine the functions of a next-generation remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform with professional services automation (PSA) software into a single mobile platform. The app allows IT managers and technicians to seamlessly navigate workflows between two of Kaseya’s top tools: Kaseya BMS, a next-generation PSA solution, and Kaseya VSA, the industry’s leading RMM for endpoint and network management, to optimize operations and maximize efficiencies — all while on-the-go.

Unlike other IT management mobile apps in the industry, Kaseya Fusion allows IT professionals to work more efficiently by bringing IT asset information together with service tickets. Technicians have access to all tickets, assets, endpoint status information, and more. These technicians can then resolve IT incidents more quickly, which ultimately boosts customer satisfaction. With this mobile app, technicians can avoid having to login to a laptop while away from their desks, or while working in remote locations. It’s easy to enter information directly into the app to provide real-time visibility into the IT environment. Kaseya Fusion is available at no charge to all Kaseya VSA users and Kaseya BMS users.

Key features in the Kaseya Fusion mobile app include:

● Mobile Ticket Management: Users can instantly create, view, search, update and resolve tickets, no matter where they are, right on their mobile devices. The app will even identify which tickets require off-site assistance.

● IT Asset Visibility: IT professionals can now easily filter to quickly search for agents, organizations and machine groups, and have visibility into all IT assets.

● Check Endpoint Status: Users have instant access to the latest audit of any machine while on-the-go, including which endpoints are currently online and offline and a snapshot of recent events, such as the last time an endpoint checked in.