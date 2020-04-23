Anything that helps MSPs to improve their game is a good thing. We have been advocating this since the beginning. We have free resources to help MSPs find the tools to run their businesses and an online assessment for them to benchmark their best business practices. We even have a special “school” called The Channel Partner Alliance where they can learn to improve their best business practices with peer-to-peer collaboration. If it helps channel partners to become bigger, better, stronger and smarter, we are all over it!

We recently found another interesting resource for MSPs from a start-up called MSP Navigator. The resource helps MSPs to find solutions that they can leverage with some peer guidance and feedback. Check out my eChannelNEWS interview with the founder Victor Raessen as we discussed the vision and value that it brings to the channel.