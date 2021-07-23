CISO and author of Well Aware, George Finney, talked with eChannelnews about the state of cyber attacks, how approaches should be changed and President’s Biden’s new mandate on cyber prevention. We need to share more and faster to help prevent deeper and wider cyber attacks. This does not have to be a zero-sum game. You just need to be vigilant and always assume that you are under attack.

For MSSPs and MSPs tasked with protecting their clients, there is a big target on your back so dig in and get this right. If you want to really know, then connect with experts like George to help you get the right mindset and playbook. There is help if you need. Just ask for it!