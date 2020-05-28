Noah Jacobs, a veteran in the channel, has recently joined CyberPower, a US 100% channel organization which provides a line of UPS and other battery products. They are their own manufacturer so they can pass on competitive pricing, backed by a strong warranty. To help the Canadian health industry during these difficult times, they are currently manufacturing medical-grade UPS to be attached to ventilators. They also offer a full line of products geared towards Working from Home (WFH).

