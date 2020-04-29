In my recent interview with Michael Contento of My Blue Umbrella, he talked about how he adapted his MSP business during the crisis and how he helped his customers to transition. Luckily most of his staff was already prepared for remote working so that went smoothly. However, many of his customers had to make big transformation of their workforce. His team dug in to help the clients make the change but also focused on helping them to do it securely. They offered training to help remote workers implement proper secure procedures. His team is doing well working from home, but many are looking to get back to the office as they miss the in-person meetings.

Michael has also produced some great content to help his customers navigate this storm and has shared some with us. Check out the links below…