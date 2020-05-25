Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity provider, protecting over 500 million systems across 150 countries. They recently launched a new Channel Marketing Automation Platform for partners. The new channel marketing automation platform lets Bitdefender partners easily manage the entire marketing funnel and gives them more effective and timely marketing support to generate more leads with better tracking.

This makes it easier for partners to do business with Bitdefender, especially in these difficult times.

For more info, please visit www.bitdefender.com