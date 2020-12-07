What are the big challenges facing distribution now and in the future? What should vendors already be doing with their channel partners to future-proof their businesses. Just some of the questions I asked Jay McBain of Forrester Research for our quarterly channel update.

This is just a taste of what we will be expanding on at our upcoming 2021 Channel Predictions on December 16. If you wish to attend then reserve your free seat at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/channelnext20-channel-predictions-holiday-season-happy-hour-tickets-126146939893