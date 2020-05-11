To put it mildly, consumer confidence is way down. The type of post COVID recovery is still all up in the air. Where she stops, nobody knows. All we can do is monitor the day to day we are starting to see some potential trends evolving. Carl West of GFK has his fingers on the pulse of the European markets and it is probable the same in other countries. Check out this interview to get the inside scoop!

You can get loads of updated information at https://insights.gfk.com/how-to-navigate-external-shocks-like-covid-19-and-master-the-crisis and https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/home