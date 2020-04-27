Alex Shan from Jolera started as an MSP and has since built a leading Security Operations Centre (SOC) to deliver top-shelf IT security protection to customers. Today, Jolera works with MSPs in several countries to provide the service to their end-users. Alex was ahead of the curve as their company was well prepared for remote working so their transition was very quick. Since most of the services Jolera delivers were remote monitoring and mediation for security, it really did not have an impact on their delivery and performance of the service. As some companies feel the economical impact, their biggest challenge may be to support their clients to continue paying for the services at the pre COVID-19 levels. Checkout my full interview to get the inside scoop on how this SOC is continuing business and adapting to come out stronger when the dust settles.

Reach out to them at info@jolera.com