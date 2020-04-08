Check out this interview with Miguel Ribeiro, President of VBS IT Services on how his company and team are navigating this crisis. The company has actually been working remotely for many years so they were well prepared to advise their clients on how to work from home. They also doubled down on showing their customer how it actually saves costs and improves productivity at the same time. With the new business normal to include a heavy digital strategy with remote working, Miguel sees lots of growth opportunities in the future.