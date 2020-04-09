TOGETHER WE CAN HELP EVERY BUSINESS, EVERYWHERE.

Listen to our webcast with Marc Gordon. He has produced free videos to help businesses take a breath and navigate several pain points during this crisis. Please check them out here and share with the people you know, as you and them should get some important tips.

If you want to get more help, please reach out to Marc directly at marc@marcgordon.ca. When it comes to building and keeping customer loyalty, he is outstanding and has spoken at our ChannelNEXT events. We have seen him in action first-hand! In today’s situation, keeping the loyalty of your customers and employees may be more important than ever!

Thank you Marc for making these timely videos and making it free of charge with no strings attached!