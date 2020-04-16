Some great insights in remaining calm and navigating business through this crisis. Erez Zevulunov from MIT Consulting talks with me about how he managed and adapted to the situation. He talked about how his customers reacted and adapted to the challenge. As part of the essential business services, his company helped their customers to adapt to the remote working and was still able to do some needed break fix at the office. Doing whatever it takes to keep IT up and running while remaining safe!

The kind of MSP you want on your side when a pandemic hits!