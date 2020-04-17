How is the UK and European IT channel doing during this crisis? I put the question to Alex Tatham, Managing Director of Westcoast, the largest distributor in the UK. Westcoast is having one of their biggest months in sales due to the increased demand for laptops and related products needed by frontline healthcare workers and other essential services. Usually, Alex is very optimistic, but this time he has a bit of caution to the channel as some may not be able to weather this storm. An unforeseeable crisis that is compounded by its absolute uncertainty. He also offers some good advice for channel partners and vendors.