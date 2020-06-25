Help your customers drive business transformation with Microsoft 365

The landscape has changed for MSPs today, but driving digital business transformation remains as important as ever. Learn what the new business as usual means for your business:

The opportunities: How to lead your customers through business transformation

Change management: How to increase user adoption

Technology basics and Microsoft 365: Solutions to drive transformation

How to apply adoption and change management: Reduce customer risk and add value

Speakers:

– Michael Slater, Head of Presales, Sherweb

Michael is the master and commander of pre-sales at Sherweb. His main objectives include developing the sales team’s overall technical strategy and acting as an on-demand pre-sales resource for Sherweb partners.

– Alexandre Laflamme, Modern Workplace SME, Sherweb

Alex helps SherWeb partners be successful in the cloud. Whether it requires navigating treacherous waters or scaling towering peaks, he’s determined to guide and advise all partners to reach their full cloud potential.

