Your clients are already using Microsoft Teams for collaboration, cloud voice and often PSTN calls. How can you ensure their performance and user experience while increasing your monthly recurring revenue?

We will show you exactly how to leverage your current Microsoft book of business to expand your managed services and get a competitive advantage.

Using any cloud service is much more than just availability, you must understand the actual user experience! This is where Martello comes in. By simply adding Martello you will be able to proactively control the service quality delivered to your customer’s business lines, whether they use Microsoft collaboration tools and/or Voice capabilities.

In this session you will learn how to ensure your clients 24/7 service reliability on any M365 and Microsoft Teams feature, including PSTN calls, resolve incidents faster and continuously improve the service quality and your customer satisfaction.

Join us on Wednesday Oct. 27th at 11am Eastern

Register here

Listen to the speakers below…..