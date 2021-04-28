Jabra announce their new Jabra PanaCast line up, including the Jabra PanaCast 50 – engineered to be the world’s first new-normal-ready intelligent video bar, and the Jabra PanaCast 20, a ground-breaking intelligent personal camera.

The Jabra PanaCast 50 delivers immersive video and sound, effectively taking on the role of “director” of the meeting. With AI-based video and audio streams, as well as Jabra’s proprietary AI algorithms, Jabra PanaCast 50 detects active speakers and the flow of conversation, delivering a remote meeting experience that’s fully immersive and responsive.

Key features include:

180° field of view, keeping everyone in the picture at a safe distance

Virtual Director to intelligently adjust the video in real time

Safety Capacity and Room Usage Insights to generate anonymous room occupancy data

Real-time whiteboard streaming for more inclusive remote collaboration

Advanced system architecture and built-in dual Edge AI processors powering a range of intelligent features

The Jabra PanaCast 20 delivers superior security for video collaboration in your pocket. Flexible workers can benefit from high-quality, secure video collaboration, no matter where they are, in a compact, portable and easy-to-use package.

Key features include:

Personalized Intelligent Zoom

Intelligent Light Optimization

Picture-in-Picture feature, where users can define and integrate a second video stream within their main picture

4k Ultra, HDR video

Edge AI processing, adding advanced experiences processing and an additional layer of security

To learn more https://www.jabra.ca/business/video-conferencing/jabra-panacast