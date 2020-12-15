The TrueNAS Open Storage portfolio was expanded with the addition of TrueCommand Cloud – a cloud-based service to simplify 24×365 TrueNAS management. As a major upgrade to the iXsystems Channel Partner Program, the cloud-based management software for TrueNAS deployments enables revenue producing services for partners moving into managed storage service delivery. The solution lowers operational costs and improves productivity through increased asset utilization, system optimization, real-time system monitoring, on-demand provisioning, and more.

TrueNAS embraces the need for flexible Hybrid Cloud deployments. In addition to TrueCommand Cloud, TrueNAS can use Cloud storage services (S3, Backblaze, Azure, and many others) and be deployed as cloud instances (AWS, Azure, VMware). Data can be backed up or synchronized between Cloud and cost-effective on-premises TrueNAS systems, such as the X, R, and M-Series. TrueNAS CORE instances can be deployed on AWS and managed via the same TrueCommand Cloud service. In early 2021, TrueNAS SCALE instances will be available for scale-out deployments. TrueCommand Cloud acts as the management platform for these Hybrid Cloud deployments.

TrueCommand Cloud manages TrueNAS CORE, Enterprise, and SCALE instances and can be used by MSPs, Enterprises, smaller organizations, and other TrueNAS users. The software leads a major upgrade to the iXsystems Channel Partner Program, which also includes:

Deal registration, Partner activity management and resource portal

Specialized technical and sales training for partners

Reciprocal lead generation through the TrueNAS Open Storage Community

Product demonstrations and Sales Engineering support

Tiered pricing discounts and SPIFFs for registered deals

MSP enablement with TrueCommand Cloud management

TrueCommand Cloud is available immediately to customers, users, and partners, and can be activated via a self-service portal. Subscriptions start at $10 per month for managing up to 50 drives. TrueCommand software can also be deployed as Docker instances or VMs and is available for free for less than 50 drives.

