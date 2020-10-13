The TrueNAS Open Storage portfolio expanded recently with the TrueNAS Mini X storage appliance – optimized for storage at the edge. Designed for remote, branch, and other office environments, the new appliance utilizes TrueNAS CORE 12.0, the latest generation Open Storage software featuring OpenZFS, business-class security and management with compelling features and performance.

All TrueNAS Minis are built with professional-grade capabilities including error correcting (ECC) memory, IPMI remote management, and the OpenZFS file system. These features are not found in consumer-grade systems whose designs typically favor minimum cost over data integrity. By contrast, the entire Mini line’s primary focus is keeping data intact and protected from corruption and bitrot.

For offices or remote storage at the edge, the TrueNAS Mini family supports a wide range of unique operating environments with a compact, quiet, and flexible system. The ready-to-deploy TrueNAS Mini includes enclosure management that provides visual management of all drives from the UI, and applications such as Plex, NextCloud, Asigra, Iconik, and many others are deployable as either plugins or VMs.

Additionally, organizations managing multiple systems spread across multiple sites can utilize TrueCommand single-pane-of-glass management to simplify 24×7 operations. TrueCommand management offers performance monitoring, custom reports, predictive analytics for capacity/health, and system audits for businesses of any size.

To learn more about how TrueNAS can help your organization, contact us at https://www.ixsystems.com/contact-us/, or call 1-855-GREP-4-IX.