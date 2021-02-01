Ivanti, Inc., today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cherwell Software, a global leader in enterprise service management solutions. The terms of the Cherwell transaction were not disclosed.

Ivanti is acquiring Cherwell to expand the reach of its Neurons platform, providing end-to-end service and asset management from IT to lines of business and from every endpoint to the IoT edge. Ivanti will continue to maintain and invest in both Cherwell and Ivanti service management platforms while working to converge the best aspects of each. Neurons, Ivanti’s hyper-automation platform, accelerates this vision by connecting the Unified Endpoint Management, Security, and Enterprise Service Management solutions and provides a single pane of glass for enterprises to proactively, predictably and autonomously self-heal and self-secure devices, and self-service end users. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will continue to be led by Ivanti chairman and CEO Jim Schaper.

“The combination of Cherwell and Ivanti accelerates our innovation at the intersection of unified endpoint management, security, and enterprise service management,” said Schaper. “The blend of our two companies, with strong and complementary product capabilities, will further unlock the potential of our hyper-automation platform to service all IT assets and endpoints in the everywhere enterprise. Together, we will build a deeper and more vertically oriented enterprise service management solution. And Neurons, our AI-powered engine that will ultimately be the center of this transformation, moves us from a point-level solution to a truly integrated platform for our users.”

“We are excited to join Ivanti and help our customers achieve better business outcomes, innovate faster, and digitally transform their businesses with a unified IT management solution,” said Sam Gilliland, chief executive officer, Cherwell. “As it relates to the future of work, Ivanti shares our belief that secure, automated workflows can dramatically change and improve the daily lives of employees while also driving trusted business outcomes. We look forward to continuing to innovate to address the growing market demand for the future of work, giving our customers the critical tools they need to tackle IT challenges associated with the new normal.”

Source: Ivanti