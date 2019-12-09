IronNet Cybersecurity, announced a major expansion and investment in the EMEA market. In addition, IronNet is announcing the appointment of industry veteran Justin Coker as Vice President of EMEA in London to lead its operations in the market. IronNet is also establishing its EMEA headquarters in London to more directly service the EMEA cybersecurity market.

Using IronNet’s IronDefense Network Traffic Analysis (NTA) platform and the industry’s first and only real-time collective defense system, IronDome, ITC’s new managed service will be delivered and controlled by its security operations center (SOC). Through this global partnership, companies will be better positioned to proactively defend against sophisticated cyber threats at scale.

Traditional approaches to cyber defense can often leave organizations fending for themselves against threats that are circulating among many other companies and across industries or sectors. IronDome is a revolutionary way to defend against sophisticated and well-funded cyber adversaries by enabling organizations to join resources and envision impending potential threats to collectively defend against targeted attacks. The platform applies advanced behavioral analytics, AI, and machine learning techniques to network traffic data and combines the tradecraft knowledge of the best offensive and defensive cyber operators in the world with world-class mathematicians and data scientists. With patents in the collective defense space and cybersecurity operators with unmatched experience defending commercial and government networks against advanced threats, IronNet is uniquely qualified to deliver on this approach.

Prior to joining IronNet, Coker spent two decades in senior sales management roles at top security companies. At Symantec, he was responsible for the UK and Ireland retail banking sector. At Skybox Security, he built an EMEA-based team that helped Global 2000 organizations and government clients solve complex cybersecurity challenges. In his role as Vice President, Coker will introduce IronNet’s collective defense platform to the EMEA market for the first time while expanding the regional team.

“We are faced with ever-evolving nation state and advanced persistent cyber threats, which are growing in sophistication and potential impact,” Coker said. “I’m excited to help IronNet drive the next stage of our growth by providing a more effective defense for government and critical national infrastructure organizations in EMEA.”

