Martello Technologies announced that it is seeing increased recognition of its technology solutions by partners tasked with ensuring reliable remote collaboration for companies impacted by COVID-19. With calls for businesses to curtail all non-essential travel, companies implementing policies that require employees to self-quarantine when appropriate, and organizations moving to virtual events, there is growing recognition that investing in a technology infrastructure that effectively supports remote work and connections with virtual teams can keep businesses productive under a range of external challenges.

VOIP Networks, Mitel’s Northeast Partner of the Year for the Americas, has many customers with distributed businesses that rely on Mitel video conferencing and communication solutions for remote real-time collaboration. When business travel is constrained, remote collaboration becomes mission-critical for its customers. By working with Martello, VOIP Networks can ensure that these collaboration solutions are operating efficiently. VOIP Networks is also using Martello’s software for remote access to customer networks to reduce travel for its own staff when addressing customer problems.

“Martello’s technology is a facilitator of remote communication and remote problem resolution. By constantly monitoring and managing the performance of Mitel collaboration and communication services, the user has a smooth experience every time and we know the service will perform as expected, without the need to travel to a customer’s site if issues arise,” said John Collins, CTO at VOIP Networks.

“Mitel’s customers are ready to collaborate from anywhere in the world, whether on a voice call or video conference,” said Mona Abou-Sayed, Vice President of Collaboration & Applications at Mitel. “By partnering with Martello, we have given our customers additional assurance that these services will perform reliably on any network infrastructure, so that businesses remain productive under a range of different conditions.”

Martello CEO John Proctor highlight’s Mitel’s leadership when it comes to delivering the tools its customers need to stay competitive: “Mitel has continued to evolve its cloud collaboration and communication platform, and has recognized the importance of delivering a stellar user experience for these critical remote working tools,” said Mr. Proctor. “As businesses struggle with disruptions related to COVID-19, Mitel customers are very well positioned to facilitate remote work and ensure continued productivity.”