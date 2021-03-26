Late last year Panzura announced its new channel program to drive the success of their partners around the world, including system integrators, value-added resellers, technology alliance partners, OEMs and managed service providers (MSPs).

Panzura has been described as The Fastest Global Cloud File System On The Planet, and the fabric that transforms cloud storage into a global file system, allowing enterprises to use the cloud as a high performance, globally available data center. Companies all around the world in the sports, healthcare, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, and architectural, engineering and construction industries, as well as government agencies, use Panzura’s fabric to manage hundreds of petabytes of data in the cloud.

Panzura’s new channel program offers a 35 percent discount on all sales which underscores the company’s new partner-first approach to the market. Additional programs geared toward channel partners to boost sales activities have also been introduced. Resellers will now benefit from new SPIFFs, and an unlimited marketing development fund (MDF), both designed to address the challenges of making money in the channel, and to ensure partners are rewarded with lucrative deals.

In support of the existing and new channel programs offered by Panzura, the company has rolled out an online partner portal, powered by Allbound’s partner relationship and channel management solution. The portal provides a seamless experience for managing the full range of co-op, MDF, SPIFFs, rebates and rewards, and gives sales representatives and program administrators an easy “one-stop shop” to manage, grow, train and execute their Panzura business. This includes deal registration, as well as access to resources for sales enablement, and marketing assistance including the ability to co-brand assets within moments. Partners can also use the portal to get Panzura certified, a program which will see significant expansion into new market segments beyond its AEC roots.

“The success of our partners is our success—nothing could be more important than ensuring they have the best tools and support available to do their jobs,” said Zach LaVoie, global director of channel sales at Panzura. Since its acquisition in May 2020 by Profile Capital Management, a private wealth fund that invests in exceptional technology, the company has reshaped its culture with a renewed commitment to help customers and partners achieve outstanding business outcomes.

“We have taken a good hard look at the sticking points for our reseller partners, and across the board removed the barriers to closing deals and getting things done. That includes making it easier for customers to get data into the cloud, and take advantage of Panzura services,” LaVoie added.

More info can be found at www.panzura.com